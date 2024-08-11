Tirunelveli gets new Commissioner of Police

Rupesh Kumar Meena, a 2005 IPS batch officer, assumed charge as Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, on Sunday.

Prior to the new posting, he served as ASP in Chengalpattu and Tirunelveli, as SP in Tiruvallur, Perambalur and Erode and DIG of Police in Thanjavur and Dindigul Range.

Speaking to media persons, the Commissioner said the police would take tough action against anti-social elements. Public can submit petitions and actions would be fair and transparent as per the laws. He warned that stern action would be taken against persons who disregarded or violated the laws.

New DIG of Police

In the recent postings effected by the government, Tirunelveli Commissioner of Police Pa Moorthy was posted as DIG of Police (Tirunelveli Range).

After assuming charge, he said tough measures would be taken against law offenders in the range comprising Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts..

