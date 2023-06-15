Tirunelveli gets Government Model School

June 15, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A Government Model School for the district has been established on the premises of Tamirabharani Engineering College at Chathram Puthukulam on the city outskirts.

Inaugurating the school on Thursday, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said students selected on merit have been admitted to Class 9, 10, 11 and 12 of the Government Model School which will offer students free food, accommodation and uniforms.

The students will also be trained in a range of skills to crack competitive examinations. Those who excel in sports will be trained by coaches appointed by the government. Experts from various fields will visit the school to interact with the students and give them lectures.

“We’ve created spacious and airy classrooms and well-equipped hostels for the students who will be served nutritious food. The students should make use of these facilities to achieve their goals,” Mr. Karthikeyan said.

The Collector honoured two non-governmental organisations with ₹1 lakh cash award each for having desilted the irrigation tanks in Pappankulam, Singaneri, Shenbhagaramanallur and Moolaikkaraipatti, planted palmyrah seeds and native species trees and removed plastic waste and thorny bushes.

Mr. Karthikeyan also honoured ‘Muththamizh Public School’ with a cash award of ₹1 lakh for organising environment conservation awareness rallies, planting saplings, cleaning operations, creating seed bank and conducting farm education practical sessions twice a week.

Coordinator of Government Model Schools of Tirunelveli region Jayashree, Chief Educational Officer Tirupathi and others participated in the function.