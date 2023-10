October 27, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, C. Mageshwari assumed office here on Friday.

Ms. Mageshwari has become the first woman Police Commissioner of Tirunelveli City ever since it was created in 1997.

After joining Tamil Nadu Police as Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ms. Mageshwari has served in Krishnagiri, Chennai and Salem in various positions.

