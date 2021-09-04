Tirunelveli gears up for rural civic polls

Tirunelveli

04 September 2021 19:45 IST

Training held for Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers

Training for 20 Returning Officers and 277 Assistant Returning Officers for the upcoming rural civic polls was held at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Chairing the training, Collector V. Vishnu said the rural civic polls would be held to elect 12 district panchayat councillors, 122 panchayat union ward members, 204 village panchayat presidents and 1,731 village panchayat ward members and the winners would elect a District Panchayat Chairman, a Vice-Chairman, nine panchayat union chairmen, nine vice-chairmen and 204 village panchayat vice-presidents.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 6,73,867 voters, including 3,30,487 men, 3,43,324 women and 56 other voters, would exercise their franchise.

“The Returning Officers and the Assistant Returning Officers should strictly follow the regulations formulated by the State Election Commission while filing of nominations, scrutiny, rejection and withdrawal of nominations,” Mr. Vishnu said.

He told the officials to follow the rules in allocating the symbols and posting the polling officers in the booths.

Handing over the instruction manual to the participants at the training programme, he urged the officials to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during the run-up for the election, during polling and also duringe counting of votes.

District Revenue Officer A. Perumal, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency A. Palani and other senior officials participated in the training session.