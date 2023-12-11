Tirunelveli farmers seek removal of wild boars from list of protected animals

December 11, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Farmers of the district, who are relentlessly pressing for decades their demand for the removal of wild boar from the list of protected animals mentioned in the Wildlife Protection Act, showcased at the Collectorate premises on Monday the quantum of destruction caused by the wild animal herd in their corn farms.

Showering a few bags full of corn damaged by the invading wild boar herds before submitting petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, the farmers, led by district secretary of coordination committee of Tami Nadu All Farmers’ Associations D. Abraham of Kanarpatti near Manur, said the agriculturists, who are repeatedly facing hardship from the invading wild animals and the nature’s vagaries, are steadily leaving this profession and abandoning their cultivable lands fallow.

The farmers of Manur block, who are facing severe crop loss every year due to crop raiding of wild animals, suffer huge loss due to wild boar and deer herds invading the ranches.

“Most of the farmers in our region, who have cultivated corn, are now haplessly witnessing their crop being destroyed by the wild boars every day. Even though the forest officials inspect the quantum of destruction, they cannot do anything to drive away these wild animals as their hands are tied by laws in force now. If the Tamil Nadu Government gives permission for shooting down wild boars destroying crops like Kerala, Telengana, Punjab and Bihar, the farmers will be saved. Else, they will leave this profession very soon, which will only land the State’s agriculture production in trouble. Hence, the Collector should recommend to the Tamil Nadu government for the hunting down of the wild boars as they destroy crops by removing the wild boars from the list of protected wild animals,” said Mr. Abraham.

Assistance sought

A group of women, mostly from below poverty line families, from Anna Nagar under Venkatachalapuram Pirancheri village panchayat submitted a petition to the Collector seeking his intervention for getting the monthly assistance of ₹ 1,000 being given under ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme. The 20-odd petitioners from ward 7 of the rural local body said they, mostly farm labourers, were making their meets end by working in the ranches during the crop seasons.

However, they had been left out of the scheme and hence, the Collector should personally take up their case with the government for getting the monthly assistance, they prayed.

‘Simplify procedure’

Members of the AITUC submitted a petition to highlight their demands of simplifying the procedures for registering the unorganised sector workers in the welfare boards and increased the assistance for education and marriage of their children. The monthly pension for the unorganised sector workers should be hiked to ₹ 3,000 and the compensation for accidental death to ₹ 5 lakh.

All members of unorganised sector welfare boards should be given ₹ 5,000 for celebrating Pongal, they said.