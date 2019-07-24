Madurai

Tirunelveli engagements

more-in

TIRUNELVELI

Rajagopalaswamy Temple: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, Palayamkottai, 6.30 p.m.

THOOTHUKUDI

Thuditssia: Buyer Seller Meet 2019, S. Nagarajan, Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, will participate, DSF Grand Plaza, 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

District administration: Farmers' grievance redressal meeting, Collectorate, 11 a.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 6:51:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tirunelveli-engagements/article28699459.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY