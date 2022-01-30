Tirunelveli DMK functionary murdered

30 January 2022 20:05 IST

TIRUNELVELI

An armed gang attacked a man identified as Ponnudas, 38, alias ‘Abe’ Mani, son of Sudalaimuthu of Palayamkottai, here on Saturday night.

The police said that when Ponnudas was returning home, a speeding car hit his two-wheeler in which he lost control of the vehicle and fell on the ground. Immediately, the occupants of the car alighted and attacked him with weapons in which Ponnudas died on the spot.

As the news spread, the Palayamkottai police rushed to the spot and seized the body. It was sent for post mortem to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital.

Initial probe suggested that Ponnudas had recently taken a liquor bar and was operating. Perhaps, there may have been some previous motive behind the deal.

“We are also probing into other aspects and tracked his mobile phone as well,” an officer said and added that they were also tracking the CCTV camera footages obtained from the vicinity.

Meanwhile, the family members refused to take the body and demanded the arrest of the suspects. Police pickets were posted in the area.