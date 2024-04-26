GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirunelveli DMK functionary dies in road accident

April 26, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirunelveli DMK youth wing deputy coordinator Perumal (34) died in a road accident in Reddiapatti four-way lane on Friday. Police said that the motorist, a resident of Keezhanatham Vadakur, was riding his two-wheeler. It is said that he may have hit the barricade (plastic cone) kept on the four-lane by the maintenance staff due to upkeep works and fallen on the road. Even as he was lying unconscious, a speeding lorry coming behind him had run over in which he had died on the spot. Sivanthipatti police are investigating.

