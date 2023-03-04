Tirunelveli district’s integrated committee sorts out 51 land grabbing complaints in one year

March 04, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

When Jayalakshmi of KTC Nagar in Palayamkottai, who was selling milk in Mumbai, was asked by her relatives here to invest in a land near Palayamkottai for ‘safe future’, the milk vendor purchased 5 cents land at Ram Nagar in Ittaeri near Palayamkottai with what she had saved so far. After her milk business got devastated during the COVID-induced lockdown, Ms. Jayalakshmi returned to KTC Nagar and thought of selling the land to start her small business here.

Much to her rude shock, the land had been usurped by a person by fabricating fake documents.

While her relatives suggested her to approach the court, a close relative asked Ms. Jayalakshmi to file a complaint with the Superintendent of Police to resolve the crisis as the relative had known a bit about the ‘special arrangement’ made in Tirunelveli district to sort out the land grabbing complaints.

Within a short duration, her grievance was heard by a ‘special committee’ that has retrieved the land and restored it back to her. How was it possible?

After he was flooded with complaints from the public on lands usurped with forged documents and unlawful registrations made based on fake documents, Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan asked the Land Grabbing Prevention Unit to give a special attention to find amicable but early solution to these issues as land dispute is one of the three major reasons for murders in Tirunelveli district. The land grabbing complaints the SP received in 2022 alone were 1,200.

When he shared this information with then Collector V. Vishnu, the Collector and the SP formed an integrated committee comprising Deputy Collector (Lands), Deputy Superintendent of Police (Land Grabbing Prevention Unit), District Registrar, Sub-Registrars, Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars and Village Administrative Officers.

Upon receiving a petition from an affected individual on land grabbing, the DSP would share the complaint with the committee members, who would study deeply the averments of the complaint, understand the fact and legality of the case and attend the committee’s meeting with all relevant information.

As the DSP summons the petitioner and the person accused of usurping the land with fake document to appear before the committee, they would be pinpointed about the unlawful step that had crept into the illegal grabbing of the land through registration based on fabricated documents.

“In most of the cases, the petitioner and the respondent, as we pinpoint the wrongdoing, would accept the committee’s point and return the land back to the complainant, the rightful owner. When the wrongdoer refuses to accept the committee’s decision, it will lead to filing of first information report against the culprit,” said Mr. Saravanan.

Before the formation of the committee, the DSP (Land Grabbing Prevention Unit) Jayapaul Barnabas-led team had to toil for months together for getting all relevant information pertaining to the complaints from different departments before disposing it of.

“Now, the committee, which functions in tandem, renders justice to the aggrieved complainants within the shortest possible time, much to the relief of the complainants,” says Mr. Barnabas.

When the SP was directly monitoring the investigation of land grabbing complaints, 32 affected individuals have received ₹ 4.74-crore worth 22.60 acres of land in 2022.

“When five accused refused to accept their wrongdoing and did not return the land, they have been booked,” said Mr. Saravanan.

After the Committee was constituted in July last, 19 persons have got back 10.70 acres of land, worth about ₹ 6.80 crore. “So, 51 persons have got back ₹ 11.55-crore-worth 32.67 acres of land,” says Mr. Barnabas, whose team has retrieved ₹ 82-lakh-worth 1 acre land back to 6 persons in 2023 alone.

After assuming office here, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has also instructed the ‘integrated committee’ to expedite their probe and render justice to the aggrieved land losers at the earliest.

“Since land disputes often lead to clash and even murders at times, this mechanism is so effective in averting the heinous crimes also,” says Mr. Barnabas.