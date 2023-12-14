Tirunelveli district starts receiving free saris, dhotis

December 14, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli district has started receiving free dhotis and saris to be gifted to the economically weaker sections ahead of Pongal.

Officials said the district was in need of seven lakh saris and dhotis to be distributed to the poor as part of Pongal gift. Hence, the saris and the dhotis were being brought in lorries from Erode and Srivilliputtur. On Thursday, Palayamkottai taluk received 6,000 saris and 19,940 dhotis.

“Similar number of the saris and the dhotis have arrived in Tirunelveli taluk on Thursday. The beneficiaries will receive them before Pongal,” the officials said.