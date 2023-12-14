GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirunelveli district starts receiving free saris, dhotis

December 14, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Free dhotis and saris being unloaded from a vehicle at Palayamkottai taluk office in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Free dhotis and saris being unloaded from a vehicle at Palayamkottai taluk office in Tirunelveli on Thursday. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Tirunelveli district has started receiving free dhotis and saris to be gifted to the economically weaker sections ahead of Pongal.

Officials said the district was in need of seven lakh saris and dhotis to be distributed to the poor as part of Pongal gift. Hence, the saris and the dhotis were being brought in lorries from Erode and Srivilliputtur. On Thursday, Palayamkottai taluk received 6,000 saris and 19,940 dhotis.

“Similar number of the saris and the dhotis have arrived in Tirunelveli taluk on Thursday. The beneficiaries will receive them before Pongal,” the officials said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.