Tirunelveli district records 413% surplus rainfall; suffers crop damage on 7,975 hectares

January 19, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The district that experienced 413% surplus rainfall during the last northeast monsoon has also consequently suffered 7,975 hectares crop damage, District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan informed here on Friday.

Addressing the farmers’ grievances redress meeting held at the Collectorate, Dr. Karthikeyan said the district had recorded 1,243.12 mm rainfall during last year and the mid-December downpour had destroyed various crops cultivated on 7,975 hectares including paddy raised on 2,617 hectares, grams cultivated on 4,711.03 hectares, millets raised on 254 hectares etc. Moreover, the flood had destroyed horticultural crops including banana, vegetables, turmeric, coconut etc. raised on 389.31 hectares. A comprehensive report on the crop damage had been submitted to the government.

Since the flooding caused by breaches in 192 tanks and 142 irrigation channels had resulted in accumulation of sand in 685 acres of farms, steps have been taken to remove the soil piled-up in the fields.

The district administration was carrying out restoration work to repair the breaches in the tanks at a cost of ₹19 crore, Dr. Karthikeyan said adding that the government would appropriately compensate the farmers’ loss.

When the farmers complained that the soil accumulated in the fields due to the flooding was yet to be removed, the Collector assured that the government would take care of this work and the affected farms would be made ready for cultivation before March-end this year. The farmers also told the Collector that the survey of crop damage by the downpour and flooding had not yet started.

As the farmers said that the officials were not interested in taking action against illegal structures in waterbodies in Papanasam area despite repeated complaints, the Collector became furious as the officials concerned could not give any reply to his sharp queries for not taking steps to remove the encroachments.

When an official responded that the encroachments would be removed next month, the angered Collector asked: “Are you waiting for an auspicious day to remove the encroachments? If so, you can start the encroachment eviction as the month of ‘Thai’ is also an auspicious month”.

He also asked their higher-ups to issue memos to the officials for dereliction of duty.

The Collector denied the charge made by some of the farmers that the heavy discharge of over 1 lakh cusecs of water from the dams had worsened the damages.

“When the Western Ghats experienced extremely heavy rainfall in 1992, over a lakh cusecs of water was discharged from the dams. After the widespread downpour on December 17 and 18, 45,000 cusecs of water was discharged from dams for two hours. Since the entire district experienced extremely heavy rainfall for two days, the wild streams and the water flowing from other areas swelled the Tamirabharani further to 1.40 lakh cusecs. We’ve recorded the discharge of water from the dams throughout. Hence, the Central team members who inspected the flood-related damages lauded the water management during the rainfall,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.