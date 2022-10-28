Tirunelveli district records 15.87% deficit rainfall

TIRUNELVELI

As the southwest monsoon let down the district between June and August last and the much needed northeast monsoon is yet to start, the district has recorded 15.87% deficit rainfall this year.

Chairing the farmers’ grievance redressal meeting held here on Friday, Collector V. Vishnu said the district had so far received 416.40 mm rainfall against its annual average rainfall of 814.80 mm. In other words, the district had registered 15.87% deficit rainfall till October 27 from January 1 last as it should have received 495 mm of rainfall during this period. This was mainly due to the poor rainfall during the southwest monsoon, which used to ensure significant rainfall along the Western Ghats and influx of water into the Papanasam and Manimuthar Dams.

Consequently, the dams, which had 48.14% water during this corresponding period last year, now have 34.50% of water.

With the water being released in the irrigation channels and the water available in the wells, paddy has been cultivated on 10,077 hectare during this year including the just concluded ‘kar’ season while cereals (166 hectare), grams (1,260 hectare), cotton (625 hectare), sugarcane (24 hectare) and oilseeds (148 hectare) have also been raised. In all, paddy and other crops have been raised on 12,300 hectares during this calendar year.

“Since we expect normal rainfall during the northeast monsoon, we’ve stocked the chemical and the bio-fertilizers in adequate quantity in the authorised private shops and the primary agriculture cooperative societies. Officials attached to the Department of Agriculture have been told to monitor the sale of the chemical nutrients at the prescribed price and take action against the violators,” Mr. Vishnu informed.

He said surprise checks were being conducted in the shops of authorized seed sellers by the Seed Inspectors who had sent 974 seed samples for analysis during this year. As 16 of the 824 samples analyzed were found to be of inferior quality, ‘sale ban’ had been imposed on 50.32 tonnes of seeds, worth about Rs. 69.78 lakh.

The Collector said response from the farmers for the recently held exhibition in the Rice Research Institute at Ambasamudram to popularize the high-yielding local paddy varieties was amazing. More than 250 participant farmers were encouraged to go in for the cultivation of these paddy varieties and explained about the cultivation of vegetables and tubers through organic farming practices.

“Officials and the experts from the Departments of Agriculture, horticulture, agricultural engineering, agricultural marketing, seed certification and organic certification and organic farmers explained to the participants about the advantages of organic farming practices in raising paddy, vegetables and the tubers,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Mr. Vishnu, who appealed to the farmers to insure their crops by paying the premium before the deadline, flagged off the crop insurance scheme awareness vehicle in the presence of District Revenue Officer Jayashree Chelliah, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi Mohammed Shabbir Alam, District Forest Officer Murugan, Joint Director of Agriculture David Dennison and others.

“Since the premium for paddy to be raised on one acre is Rs. 467, the farmers should pay this amount before December 15 along with prescribed documents while last date for paying the premium of Rs. 467 per acre for grams is November 15. So I appeal to the agriculturists to pay the premium before deadline to get the insurance benefits in case of crop loss,” the Collector said.

When a group of farmers raised slogans against the forest personnel accusing them of foisting ‘fake cases’ against the agriculturists, P. Perumbadaiyar of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam said the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s (KMTR) Kalakkad Division had registered case against 5 farmers of killing a sloth bear by erecting electric fence and burying the carcass near a water body, Mr. Vishnu assured them that it would be discussed with the KMTR officials.