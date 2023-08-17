ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli district libraries receive ₹1.55 crore from local bodies 

August 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Libraries in the district have received ₹1.55 crore through contributions from village panchayats, town panchayats, three municipalities and Tirunelveli Corporation, which have collected library tax from the public.

 Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Library Committee chairman S. Sudharsanam handed over the money to the District Central Library, which in turn will share the amount with libraries across the district, including the District Central Library in Palayamkottai, based on their requirements.

While Tirunelveli Corporation gave ₹1 crore, Ambasamudram municipality’s contribution is ₹15.02 lakh and Vickramasingapuram municipality has given ₹9.45 lakh. The newly-created Kalakkad municipality’s share is ₹13.01 lakh and the remaining amount has been given by the town panchayats and village panchayats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the panel members visited the District Central Library near St. Xavier’s College, the students preparing for competitive examinations appealed to them to install smart boards in the library. “Since the smart board has become an integral part of preparation for competitive examinations and other learning process, the students’ appeal has been accepted. Moreover, the books on various topics required for preparing for competitive examinations will also be purchased,” said Mr. Sudharsanam, who handed over books to a few libraries.

The Committee members visited the libraries at VOC Memorial, NGO Colony and Gangaikondan.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy and District Revenue Officer B.M. Senthilkumar accompanied the Committee members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US