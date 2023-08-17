Tirunelveli district libraries receive ₹1.55 crore from local bodies 

August 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Libraries in the district have received ₹1.55 crore through contributions from village panchayats, town panchayats, three municipalities and Tirunelveli Corporation, which have collected library tax from the public.

Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Library Committee chairman S. Sudharsanam handed over the money to the District Central Library, which in turn will share the amount with libraries across the district, including the District Central Library in Palayamkottai, based on their requirements.

While Tirunelveli Corporation gave ₹1 crore, Ambasamudram municipality’s contribution is ₹15.02 lakh and Vickramasingapuram municipality has given ₹9.45 lakh. The newly-created Kalakkad municipality’s share is ₹13.01 lakh and the remaining amount has been given by the town panchayats and village panchayats.

When the panel members visited the District Central Library near St. Xavier’s College, the students preparing for competitive examinations appealed to them to install smart boards in the library. “Since the smart board has become an integral part of preparation for competitive examinations and other learning process, the students’ appeal has been accepted. Moreover, the books on various topics required for preparing for competitive examinations will also be purchased,” said Mr. Sudharsanam, who handed over books to a few libraries.

The Committee members visited the libraries at VOC Memorial, NGO Colony and Gangaikondan.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy and District Revenue Officer B.M. Senthilkumar accompanied the Committee members.