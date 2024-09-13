Tirunelveli district has 1,490 polling booths

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan chaired a meeting at the Collectorate on Friday with representatives of recognised political parties for scrutinising and finalising polling booths in the district for the upcoming local body elections.

Even as special summary revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date for casting vote in the upcoming local body elections is going on from August 20, the draft list of polling booths was released on August 29. After this list of polling booths was shared with the recognised political parties, the scrutiny of the list of was held on Friday to finalise the list of polling booths in the district.

As per the draft list, the district had 1,486 polling booths in five Assembly constituencies – Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram. A new booth can be created in an accessible place if a polling booth has more than 1,500 voters or situated 2 km away from a hamlet where the voters reside.

Similarly, the booths created in dilapidated buildings in the past are to be shifted to another building considering the safety of the polling personnel and voters. If a booth is shifted to a new building, the name of the booth will also get changed with the concurrence of the political parties. “Since we have received a few representations from the political parties on the scrutiny of draft polling booth list, we have effected a few changes,” Mr. Karthikeyan said.

As per the representations received, seven booths have been shifted to safer buildings and 13 booths moved to new places for better access to voters. Two booths have been reorganised in Palayamkottai Assembly segment and four booths – two each in Radhapuram and Tirunelveli constituencies - created afresh as the existing booths have more than 1,500 voters.

“Twenty booths – 4 in Tirunelveli, 10 in Ambasamudram, 1 in Palayamkottai, 3 in Nanguneri and 2 in Radhapuram segments - have been either moved to new buildings or new locations in consultation with the political parties,” said Mr. Karthikeyan.

After the scrutiny, the district now has 1,490 polling booths – 311 in Tirunelveli, 294 in Ambasmudram, 270 in Palayamkottai, 306 in Nanguneri and 309 in Radhapuram Assembly constituencies.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya was present.