Tirunelveli district has 13,86,044 voters

Collector and District Election Officer K.P. Karthikeyan released the draft electoral rolls for Tirunelveli district here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, he said the district had Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly Constituencies. The draft rolls, which was released in the presence of representatives political parties and senior officials from the revenue and election wings, had 13,86,044 voters comprising 6,76,504 men, 7,09,385 women and 155 others. There were 1,490 polling stations.

The Collector further said that persons who had attained 18 years of age were eligible to enrol their names in the voter list. Special camps would be held for enrolment on November 16, 17, 23 and 24 in the designated polling stations across the district.

He appealed to the people to check their names in the list, which would be available in taluk offices and the election wing of the Collectorate. People can also check online. In the event of any amends to be made such as change in names, or address, they can download forms for the same or visit the nearest designated offices and submit the filled-in forms.

The Election Commission had given broad guidelines, which were self-explanatory, on the official website. The public can also submit details about death of family members, which would help the officials to delete their names from the voter list. Similarly, those who had moved out of a city or a constituency to another location, shall also file with information about the old and new addresses.

After due verification, the booth level officers would give effect in the voter list. For any information, public can call 1950 toll free for assistance or download the voter helpline app from Google Play Store in their android mobile handset. For more details, public can view at www.voters.eci.gov.in.

District Revenue Officer Suganya, Revenue Divisional Officer Kanna Karuppiah and other officials were present.

