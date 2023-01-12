ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli district gets its first Kaani woman village head

January 12, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

P. Sudhakar

A Kaani woman, P. Akila, who has been appointed as the village head of Zamin Singampatti Part II , receives appointment order from Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi Mohammed Shabbir Alam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Tirunelveli district is all set to see its first woman village head belonging to the Kaani tribe as 35-year-old P. Akhila, a graduate, of Agasthitar Kaani hamlet in the Western Ghats has been appointed to this post in the scenic Ayan Singampatti Part II village close to the Western Ghats.

 Ms. Akhila was all smiles as received the appointment order from Sub-Collector of Cheranamahadevi Mohammed Shabbir Alam on Thursday.

After passing her 10th exam from the government-run Kaani Residential High School near Agasthiyar Kaani settlement, Ms. Akhila did her Plus Two in A.V.Rm.V. Government Higher Secondary School, Ambasamudram.  “Since I insisted on continuing with my studies, my family let me join B.A. Tamil through the correspondence education programme of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and I passed,” says Ms. Akhila, mother of two daughters.

She was trying to crack the competitive examinations being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, when her appointment as ‘village head’ came through. As she aspired to take up the role, people surrounding her discouraging her saying that only these posts were decided by politicians who pocketed hefty bribes.

“But, I got this job based on merit and without any recommendation from any politician, thanks to the District Collector. So, I’ll do my duty perfectly and in an unbiased manner for the benefit of the poor like me,” Ms. Akhila says.

Sources in the revenue department confided that all 60 posts had been filled-up based on merit after ignoring the usual pressure from local politicians and the office-bearers of ruling party.

“Within 24 hours of the interview, the marks scored by the candidates in the written test and the interview were compiled. The appointment orders were issued directly to the successful candidates through special messengers at their doorsteps in the early hours of Thursday. All of them were asked to join the duty immediately and without any delay since the local politicians of the ruling party were exerting pressure on us with their own list of candidates,” revealed a senior revenue department official.

Even as the disbursal of the appointment orders was going on in the small hours, District Collector V. Vishnu had monitored it from his official residence with the Tahsildars concerned who were updating the disbursal in real time.

 “Yes… We wanted to select only meritorious candidates and we’ve done it,” said Mr. Vishnu.

