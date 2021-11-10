‘Tirunelveli district geared up to face monsoon’

All departments in the district are on high alert: Monitoring Officer

Tirunelveli

All departments in the district were on high alert to face any hurdles and challenges during the monsoon, said District Monitoring Officer Apoorva.

After chairing a meeting on the state of preparedness during the northeast monsoon, Ms. Apoorva said that all the dams in the district were safe.

“Since water from all dams is being released for irrigation, fresh inflow due to monsoon rain could be stored in the dams,” she said.

Stating that 10% of the total number of irrigation tanks in the district had got water up to 90% of their capacities, she said officers had been instructed to keep a close watch on the steps to prevent any breaches on the bunds.

Temporary maintenance of the roads that were damaged by the rain in Tirunelveli city was being done by the Corporation. The roads could be relayed after the monsoon, she said.

Special Monitoring Officer Abhin Dinesh Modak, Collector V. Vishnu, Commissioner of Police N.K. Senthamarai Kannan, Deputy Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar Abinapu, Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, and Corporation Commissioner Vishnu Chandran were present.

Meanwhile, Mr. Modak inspected various flood-prone areas in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday.

Along with senior police officials, he inspected different parts of low-lying areas in Tirunelveli city and rural areas.

He visited Kurukkuthurai, Karuppudurai and various dams in the district.