Tirunelveli district attracts over ₹800 crore-worth investments ahead of GIM

January 05, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The district, ahead of the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) to be held in Chennai shortly, has so far attracted over ₹800 crore-worth investments for creating over 4,000 new jobs.

As the Tamil Nadu Government has proposed to organise its 2-day Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) in Chennai on January 7 and 8 to attract industrial investments to the State, the tiny, small and medium industries, giving employment to several lakhs of skilled and unskilled employees even though their investments are relatively less, are showcasing their products in GIM to identify new domestic and global buyers.

Hence, the district-level investment conclave was organised here on Friday evening, in which representatives of trade bodies and manufacturers’ associations participated in the meeting held at the Collectorate to present their demands and suggestions. Moreover, the meeting also provided an opportunity for the manufacturers to identify the locally available resources for starting new business ventures with the investments from India and abroad even as the government will play the facilitator’s role by giving early clearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The district will get 4,045 new jobs soon, thanks to the ₹823.95 crore investments to be made in Tirunelveli by 92 small, tiny and medium industries ahead of the GIM even as the target for the district is only ₹819 crore,” informed District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan informing that ₹1,500 crore-worth readymade garments were exported from Tirunelveli district in 2023.

Single window system for approval of applications from investors and manufacturers had been put in place in the district to avert delays. “If you do not get clearances within 30 days from the date of submission of the applications, you can directly approach the District Collector for getting the on-the-spot clearances,” Dr. Karthikeyan assured.

The Collector, while explaining in detail about the incentives and subsidies being given for starting new industries in the district, appealed to the investors and the entrepreneurs to make use of the industrial-friendly climate prevailing in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, which had been given a special package of ₹1,000 crore for this purpose.

“After giving over ₹9,000 crore as loan for small, tiny and medium industries during this year, we’re prepared to give another ₹6,000 crore before the end of this fiscal,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said the small, tiny and medium industries were giving employment to over 20 crore people across the country and hence the Tamil Nadu government was there to listen to the genuine grievances of small, tiny and medium industries.

The officials should give DTCP approval and the necessary environmental clearances to the applicants at the earliest as these investments would create new jobs for the skilled and unskilled work force. The District Industries Centre should submit the list of pending applications every month in the monthly consultation meeting and give the acceptable reason for the delay.

“If not, the Collector will give the clearances within 30 days,” Mr. Appavu assured.

On the Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone, the Speaker said the agreements between the Tamil Nadu Government and the promoters had been cancelled after the promoters unlawfully mortgaged the SEZ land for raising loans to the tune of nearly ₹900 crore.

Gunasingh Chelladhurai, president of Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the lands in the Nanguneri SEZ should be taken back by the government to be given to the TIDCO and SIDCO for development of an industrial estate there.

Senior officials from SIPCOT, TIDCO, bankers and entrepreneurs participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.