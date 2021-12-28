Tirunelveli District Arts Forum revived

28 December 2021 20:01 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The ‘Tirunelveli District Arts Forum’, which was dormant for the past two decades, has been revived, thanks to the efforts of Collector V. Vishnu.

“We’re planning to organise folk arts in the newly opened open theatre in the Government Museum at regular intervals with the objective of saving the rural folk art forms and the artistes performing these rare form of arts,” said Mr. Vishnu

As a first show of this series, ‘Parathavar Kaliyalaattam’ and ‘Eruthukattu Melam’ or ‘Jimpla Melam’ were staged in the presence of Speaker M. Appavu, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab.

Mr. Thennarasu also released a book ‘Thirunelveli Neer, Nilam, Manithargal’, penned by writer Naarompoonathan, a former banker. The first copy of the book was received by Mr. Appavu.

Since the district administration has prepared a documentary on the lifestyle of Kaani Tribes of the Western Ghats in Tirunelveli district, the riveting teaser showing glimpses of Kaani’s culture, faith, worship, medicinal practices, livelihood, dance etc. was released.