Tirunelveli council meeting adjourned after majority of councillors abstain; intra-party feud in DMK surfaces again; AIADMK demands dissolution of the council

The Corporation council meeting, scheduled to be held on Friday at 4.30 p.m. was adjourned without any mentioning of dates by the Mayor P. M. Saravanan.

The Mayor said that the meeting was adjourned due to absence of some councillors.

However, according to the officials in the Corporation, out of 55 councillors, 45 were absent and only 10 members from the DMK and Congress including Deputy Mayor K R Raju, members Karuppasami, Kottayappan, Amudha and Anuradha and among others were present.

Though the officials led by the Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao were present at 4.30 p.m., for the meeting, the Mayor arrived after about 30 minutes and called it off for lack of quorum and left the hall.

The DMK councillors, who were against the continuance of Mr. Saravanan and had boycotted the meeting, circulated the message to the media persons. Though none of them came on record, they said that the Mayor was not interested in the development of the city. Many works were pending for years together. The people were annoyed over his continuance and they hoped the DMK high command took stern steps.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK councillors said that the intra-party feud in the DMK had come out again. They suggested dissolving the council as the meetings were not convened as per the laws. They said that the tax paying citizens were thoroughly disappointed and annoyed with the Corporation. Only the AIADMK can bring about a change and give development, they added.