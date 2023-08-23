ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli Corporation warns 6 houses in apartment of legal action for not paying tax arrears of ₹ 4 lakh and more

August 23, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy has warned the owners of six houses in an apartment in Palayamkottai for not paying the property tax and drinking water tax for the past several years. He said they would have to face legal actions, including distrainment proceedings, if the tax arrears were not settled within 15 days.

 According to Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy, the Corporation has initiated active measures for recovering huge taxes arrears payable to the urban civic body by the owners of these properties. When the list was prepared by the Corporation officials about the property owners having the tax outstanding of ₹ 4 lakh and more, it was found that owners of 6 houses in the apartment on North High Ground Road in ward 35 had not paid the property and drinking water taxes for the past several years.

Hence, the Corporation officials led by Assistant Revenue Officer Manikandan, who visited the houses on Tuesday, pasted the notices asking the owners of the properties to pay in full the outstanding property and drinking water taxes to the Corporation within 15 days.

 “If they fail to pay the outstanding taxes within 15 days, the drinking water supply to these houses will be disconnected as the first step. And, more legal courses will follow the first step for recovering the taxes payable to the Corporation. Hence, I urge the owners of houses, commercial establishments, shopping complexes, marriage halls, hotels, restaurants etc. to pay in full the tax arrears to avoid action, including distrainment proceedings,” said Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US