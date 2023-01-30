Tirunelveli Corporation to execute one more project to supply drinking water to peripheral wards

January 30, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation, which is operating six drinking water schemes with 15 headworks to supply water to the residents living within the limits of the urban civic body, is all set to execute one more drinking water scheme by sinking infiltration wells in the Tamirabharani river at Murappanaadu to supply drinking water to the wards in the peripheral areas of the Corporation.

Informing it in the council meeting held here on Monday, Mayor P.M. Saravanan said the Corporation was supplying 91 litres a day per person upon getting 48 million litres a day (MLD) from these 6 drinking water schemes even as the demand stands at 70.50 MLD. The ongoing Ariyanayagipuram drinking water project, which was about to be commissioned, would add another 35 MLD.

Since the demand for drinking water in another 25 years would grow further, Murappanaadu drinking water scheme, which would be executed on an outlay of Rs. 35.63 crore, had been designed for providing drinking water round-the-clock to the residents of ward 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 51 and 55.

Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy later said that this project cost could escalate up to ₹ 40 crore considering allied expenses.

DMK councillors Ravindar and Kittu alias Ramakrishnan accused the Mayor of encouraging and taking part in the “talks for commission” and no development work had been cleared to be executed in their wards.

Councillor Ajay too joined the duo as he challenged Mr. Saravanan to list out the development works carried out in his wards over the past 9 months. When woman councillor Sudha Murthy, also from the DMK, charged that the Mayor, who did not want the councillors to air the grievances of their wards either in the council meeting or personally, was not interested in executing development works.

Chairperson of Tirunelveli Zone Maheshwari charged that she was being prevented from visiting the Mayor’s ward of 14 to inspect the development works.

Only after Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy intervened, announcing that anything happening illegal within the Corporation premises would be viewed seriously by formally registering police complaint, the councillors stopped their tirade against the Mayor.

Heated argument erupted among the DMK councillors who supported and opposed the Mayor.

Another DMK councillor and chairperson of the Corporation’s Appointments Committee Gokila Vaani, who had appealed to the Commissioner to refer the charges of a “powerful person” taking bribe for appointing four drivers in the Corporation, to the probe by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing in the last council meeting, said the Mayor had given an interview to a weekly magazine that she had apologised for making this observation in the meeting.

“I neither apologised nor regretted for what I said in the council meeting. I still stand by what I said as the anti-corruption wing should conduct the probe to unmask the person who took the bribe for appointing the drivers. Since the Mayor, without any basis, had told the magazine that I had apologised, I want to know who the culprit is – the Mayor or the magazine?” said Ms. Gokila.

Councillor Sudha of DMK charged that the “irrational” allocation of temporary shops created on Jawahar Ground and the police quarters ground to the traders having their shops in the Mahatma Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai, which is to be reconstructed under the ‘Smart City’ programme on an outlay of ₹ 14 crore, had created confusion among the traders.

“They are accusing that the hefty bribe is being demanded for allocating temporary shops with sufficient space. Moreover, they were being forced to pay an exorbitant sum of money as deposits for these temporary shops,” Ms. Sudha said.

Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said a special officer had been appointed to ensure the allocation of shops in a fair manner to the traders.