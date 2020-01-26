Tirunelveli Corporation ranked 31st in Swachh project at national level

TIRUNELVELI

Unfurling the national flag on the occasion of 71st Republic Day celebration, Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan presented cash prize of ₹2,000 to nine staff, gold medals and certificates to the drivers who had proven their abilities in their work here on Sunday.

On the occasion, the Commissioner also honoured staff who had performed commendably in the implementation of kudimaramathu works in the city.

In his brief address, Mr. Kannan said that the Swachh projects are set to transform the city in very many aspects. The living conditions of the common man would certainly improve and the government was taking all out efforts, he said.

The rankings at the national level had taken Tirunelveli to 31st spot and he hoped to achieve the goals with the support of the staff and cooperation from the tax payers.

He also assured to get the works completed as per schedule and listed out the development works for the Corporation schools in the city. The CSR activities engaged by the corporate houses came in for appreciation and he appealed for more and more participation in the coming years.

The Corporation focused on solid waste management, providing potable water and installing street lights and good roads. The government and the Union Urban Development Ministry had earmarked sufficient funds for the development of Tirunelveli Corporation and he promised to deliver.