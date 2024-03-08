March 08, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Amid much drama by DMK councillors, the Tirunelveli Corporation’s ₹4.79 crore surplus Budget for 2024 – 25 was presented on Friday.

Though the budget presentation was wrapped up within 10 minutes, it had to cross several hurdles ever since the meeting started 80 minutes late.

As only 12 of the 55 councillors turned up for the Budget session planned for February 28 due to their unresolved disputes with Mayor P.M. Saravanan, it was postponed to March 8 due to lack of quorum. Though the DMK top-brass had advised the councillors to cooperate with the Mayor in presenting the Budget, only three members were present at 10 a.m., the scheduled time for the Budget presentation.

When Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dyandeorao and Mr. Saravanan, after waiting in their chambers for the arrival of councillors, entered the hall at 10.30 a.m., only 10 councillors were present while the quorum required for convening the meeting is 19. Hence, Mr. Saravanan started contacting the councillors over phone to rush to the meeting hall.

Even at 11.20 a.m., the number stood only at 12 and an irritated AIADMK councillor Chandrasekar wanted to know if the meeting would be held or not. “Because of the standoff between you and your (DMK) councillors, you postponed the budget. Still, there is no sign of them. If this situation continues, we will mobilise the public against the Corporation as there is no space in this forum for raising civic issues,” he said.

Pacifying him, Mr. Saravanan said the DMK councillors were on the way, and they did come in the next five minutes and the budget presentation started. “We will only facilitate smooth passage of the budget proposals and not the ones you tabled in ordinary and the extraordinary meetings to be held after the budget presentation,” said suspended DMK councillors Pavulraj and Manzoor.

The councillors who had to sign in three registers – each meant for the budget session, ordinary meeting and extraordinary meeting – signed only for the budget session.

“Since the Mayor has included the proposals only beneficial for him, we’ll not support the ordinary and extraordinary meeting proposals,” said the councillors who started leaving immediately after the budget was released by Tax Committee chairperson Sudha Murthy.

Mr. Saravanan’s last effort to prevent the councillors from leaving failed. Even as he was reading resolutions thanking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for extending breakfast scheme to more schools and a few more new schemes, they walked out.

“Hence, the budget proposals alone have been passed while the proposals for ordinary and extraordinary meetings were not passed due to lack of quorum,” said the Commissioner before leaving the hall.

A DMK councillor said the they took part in the meeting only after each received a call from a senior minister’s office. “It was a request first and then a warning. Though we agreed to participate in today’s meeting, it doesn’t mean that there will be truce hereafter,” he said.