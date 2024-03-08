Tirunelveli Corporation plans to give 20,000 new drinking water connections

March 08, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation has proposed to give 20,000 drinking water connections to houses during this fiscal, according to the Budget presented in the council meeting held here on Friday.

The Corporation has so far given drinking water connection to 85,452 houses and commercial establishments in the four zones – Tirunelveli, Thatchanallur, Palayamkottai and Melapalayam. Though the city’s drinking water requirement stands at 70.51 million litres a day, the civic body gets only 48 MLD from 15 headworks.

Since the Ariyanayagipuram Drinking Water Project, which has been executed for taking the surface water from Tamirabharani river, will ensure supply of another 50 MLD to the Corporation to take the total quantum of available quantity to 98 MLD against the demand of 70.51 MLD, the Corporation plans to supply round-the-clock drinking water to the residents.

Now the Corporation gets 25 MLD through Ariyanayagipuram scheme and it is being supplied to a few select areas on a trial basis. The quantum of supply is expected to reach its maximum capacity of 50 MLD soon to make the Corporation water surplus.

“We have planned give 20,000 drinking water connections to residents during this fiscal with the surplus expected. Since fitting of meters is going on, the residents will have to pay for the quantity of drinking water they consume instead of paying a flat rate of ₹100 a month. Once the trial run is completed successfully, the 24 X 7 drinking water supply will start,” said a Corporation official.

Though the first phase of the underground drainage scheme was completed in the Corporation in 2006, the scheme failed to fulfill the purpose of saving the Tamirabharani river from pollution as only 20% of the areas within the city were covered. Hence, the second and third phases of the schemes were designed. While 90% of the second phase work covering Tirunelveli and Thatchanallur zones has been completed, the third phase meant for Palayamkottai and Melapalayam areas is yet to resume after the contract firm handpicked for that phase abandoned it midway after COVID-19 outbreak

“Now, revised estimates and fresh tenders have been floated and the contract firm for executing the work in the uncovered areas of Palayamkottai and Melapalayam zones has been identified. Hence, the work will resume shortly. As of now, we have given 27,188 underground drainage connections. We have planned to give 26,000 connections during this year and 43,500 connections during next fiscal,” the official said.

The Corporation has earmarked ₹16 crore for construction of additional classroom buildings, installation of CCTV cameras, maintenance of existing school buildings and establishing smart classrooms in corporation schools.

To improve groundwater table, three tanks in the city will be desilted at a cost of ₹5 crore.

While the Corporation’s revenue through taxes and other sources stands at ₹344 crore, the expenditure during this fiscal is expected to be ₹340 crore, and hence a surplus of ₹4.79 crore.