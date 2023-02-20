Tirunelveli Corporation plans to complete abandoned underground drainage work in Melapalayam, Palayamkottai Zones within a year

February 20, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation, which is on the verge of awarding the revised contract for executing the underground drainage work in Melapalayam and Palayamkottai Zones within next two weeks, has proposed to complete the entire work within a year.

“Since the delay in implementing the underground drainage programme is agonising the residents, we want to get it implemented at the earliest. So, we’ve planned to involve three groups of contractors for implementing the underground drainage project. If the work is divided into three and given to as many contractors, the work will be completed on an early note,” V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Corporation Commissioner, told The Hindu on Monday.

The delay, caused by the abandoning of the work by the contracting firm, has exponentially jacked up the project cost from ₹ 442 crore to ₹ 663 crore, an increase of more than ₹ 220 crore. Hence, the Corporation has approached the Asian Development Bank-assisted Tamil Nadu Urban Flagship Investment Programme for funding, which has also been sanctioned.

The underground drainage work in Melapalayam and Palayamkottai zones came to a grinding halt in 2019 after the contracting firm abandoned the project midway citing various reasons. The contract firm, which was executing the underground drainage project in the Melapalayam and Palayamkottai Zones, could not continue the work during the COVID-induced lockdown. Naturally, the migrant workers involved in this project returned to their home States during the lockdown and never returned to the work even after the lockdown was lifted.

When the contracting firm, which has so far completed only 17% of the work, tried to resume the work with the available workers, it could not find the right people for this project. Moreover, alleged cost escalation of the materials forced the contracting firm, which is now bankrupt, to abandon the project, which is being implemented for conserving the Tamirabharani river from getting polluted by domestic sewage.

Since the project got abandoned midway, the Corporation cannot re-lay the road dug for this project and the residents are suffering a lot.

Now, a fresh proposal for executing the ₹ 663-crore-worth project was submitted to the Commissioner for Municipal Administration and the Secretary, Department of Local Administration for approvals. Following approvals from the higher-ups, the Tirunelveli Corporation floated tender for executing the work and 8 firms participated in the pre-tender finalisation meeting held recently.

“We’ll finalize the tender on March 3 to identify three contractors for implementing the work in three packages. Since the work is being shared by three firms, it will get executed in an accelerated way and be ready for trial run. So, we’re hopeful of commissioning it within a year (before 2024 Parliamentary elections),” Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said.