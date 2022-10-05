Tirunelveli Corporation moves up in executing smart city projects

TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli Corporation, which stood at 70 th position three months ago among the country’s 100 smart cities in executing the Smart City projects has moved up to 14 th spot and has become first in Tamil Nadu.

As per the national level review being done by the Union Government for every 90 days to assess the progress of the Smart City projects, the Tirunelveli Corporation has shown desirable improvement to get relatively good ranking.

Of the 84 development works including the Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand, Vaeinthaankulam New Bus Stand, Palayamkottai Bus Stand, Truck Terminal at Pettai, VOC Stadium renovation, Nehru Auditorium, Trade Centre, taken up on an outlay of Rs. 965 crore, the urban civic body has completed 69% of these works by spending around Rs. 650 crore since 2018.

Of this, 41 works have been either inaugurated or waiting for formal inauguration. More than 90% of the 10 projects have been completed and work on remaining 33 projects taken up for development is going on with the completion of 70% the work.

Work on rebuilding the Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai on outlay of Rs. 14 crore is getting delayed as the existing shops in the cramped market have to be shifted to the temporary shops erected at Jawahar Grounds and at Police Quarters Ground. Similarly, the work on Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand is also getting dragged as the case pertaining to alleged illegal lifting of sand from the pits dug for the basement of the bus terminus is pending with CB-CID.

“Since the erection of temporary shops for setting up the shops now transacting business from the Gandhi Market is almost over, the traders will shift their shops to these spots within a couple of weeks and rebuilding of Gandhi Market with all modern facilities will commence shortly,” says Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy.

He also informed that tax collection of the corporation had improved a lot to occupy 5 th place in Tamil Nadu after Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Salem and Thoothukudi Corporations. “We’ve moved up from 12 th place to fifth place as the development works can be expedited with the tax being collected from the public and the business establishments,” he says.

Besides deploying the Bill Collectors at 7 a.m. to the collect the tax at the doorsteps of the residents, the corporation is contemplating to introduce WhatsApp-based UPI payment and Robot chatbot to make the exercise easier.