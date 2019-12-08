Tirunelveli Corporation impounds 83 stray cattle

Tirunelveli

Following large-scale complaints on stray cattle menace, Tirunelveli Corporation on Sunday swung into action and impounded a total of 83 stray cattle.

City residents have been complaining about the increasing road accidents due to stray cattle, and a section of residents were peeve over inaction of the the Corporation officials in certain areas, especially in Melapalayam.

On Sunday, the officials impounded cattle from Melapalayam Ambasamudram Road, Netaji Road, Anna Street, Thiruvananthapuram Road and Kokkirakulam Road. Later, the impounded cattle were taken to the cowshed at Ettezhuththu Perumal Temple.

Since the commencement of the north-east monsoon, the increasing stray cattle menace has been causing fatal accidents and has so far claimed five lives in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. As a mark of protest, recently, even the cadre of Social Democratic Party of India caught the bulls and cows standing and roaming in Melapalayam.

Corporation officials said that in the last few days around 200 stray cattle have been impounded and have been moved to the cowshed. A fine of ₹5,000 per impounded cattle is being collected as fine from the owners if they wanted to get their animals back, said the officials.

The officials also added that based on the recommendations from the Project Director of Mahalir Thittam, eight impounded cattle have been given to women belonging to sick self help groups.

Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan also warned that severe action would be taken against the erring cattle owners.