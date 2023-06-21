June 21, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli Corporation has become the first urban civic body in the entire country to implement SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) system by integrating all its 16 water supply headworks ensuring distribution of drinking water to the 5.20 lakh-odd population living in the twin towns of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai.

“Even though several urban civic bodies had already introduced SCADA system, these Municipalities or the Corporations have introduced the system only for a couple of water supply headworks and not for all the headworks supplying drinking water to its residents. Hence, we’re the first urban local body to bring all 16 water supply headworks under SCADA system to ensure effective supply of drinking water,” V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Commissioner, Tirunelveli Corporation, told The Hindu after reviewing the performance of the system installed in the second floor of the Corporation’s administrative building.

The main purpose of a SCADA system was to gather data from various sensors, devices and equipment located in different parts of a facility or across multiple sites of the drinking water supply headworks and the distribution points. The data was then processed and displayed in a centralized control room or a computer-based interface, allowing operators to monitor the processes in real-time and make right decisions.

By installing flow-meters and valves in the headworks and overhead tanks, the Corporation was trying to give an automated water supply that can be monitored from the Corporation office itself. “So, the usage of water consumed by the end user is well taken care of,” he said.

The Corporation, having 16 water supply headworks – right from the Manappadaiveedu headworks created in 1956 to the recent Ariyanayagipuram Drinking Water Scheme – has integrated these supply networks with SCADA system on an outlay of ₹40 crore to ensure effective drinking water supply to the residents. While the Ariyanayagipuram drinking water scheme ensures the supply of 33 MLD, all remaining 15 headworks collectively supply 70 MLD water to take the cumulative quantity to 103 MLD.

However, the quantum of drinking water being supplied to the residents having legal connections stands only at 53 MLD. Even though the Corporation was pumping out more quantity of water from its sources, there was scarcity in drinking water supply.

“After we installed the SCADA system, we found the quantum of drinking water being supplied to the residents and could identify the quantum of loss,” the Commissioner said.

Since the distribution pipes laid across the city were decades old, the leakages result in the loss of huge quantity of water. Moreover, the breaches due to inferior quality pipes in the distribution system too cause significant loss.

“Above all, the illegal drinking water connections given across the city were the prime reason behind the main loss for us. Besides causing loss of water, the Corporation also incurs huge loss in revenue. Hence, we’ve to address all these issues to ensure sufficient drinking water supply to us from the headworks,” said Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy.

Now, the sensor-based operation shows the actual quantity being supplied from the infiltration wells to the headworks, quantity of water supplied from the headworks to the overhead tanks and overhead tanks to the residents.

“We can ever monitor the overflowing overhead tank from the control room in the Corporation and close the valve or open the valve to start supply of water from the headworks to an overhead tank. So, there will be no loss hereafter in these spots. At the same time, the distribution pipes have to be replaced in a phased manner to further streamline the supply. Above all, we’ve tightened the action against the illegal water connections. So, we hope that the SCADA system will fine-tune our drinking water supply in the months to come. When we arrive at this point, the city will enjoy round-the-clock drinking water supply, which is our ultimate goal,” Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said.