August 18, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After their complaints with Minister for Local Administration K. N. Nehru against Corporation Mayor P. M. Saravanan demanding his removal went unheard, the DMK councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation have now dashed off letters to Chief Minister and party president M. K. Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin to press their only demand – the ouster of the Mayor.

In separate complaints addressed to Mr. Stalin and Mr Udhayanidhi Stalin, the councillors said the ‘inept and corrupt’ administration of Mr. Saravanan had triggered protests by the public and the Opposition parties in Tirunelveli. Even though the councilors had appealed to him on several occasions not to bring disrepute to the DMK government through his unethical administration, the Mayor had paid no heed to them. However, his autocratic attitude and corruption had paralyzed the urban civic body’s functioning.

Consequently, the Opposition parties, criticizing the Corporation, were releasing posters every week to tarnish the image of the government. Even though the proposal on solid waste management programme for the Corporation had to be passed with the overwhelming support of the councillors, the Mayor put it on hold unilaterally ‘with an eye on commission’ from the ₹33 crore project. Hence, it had to be passed on by the Department of Municipal Administration to ensure unhindered operation of the solid waste management programme, the councillors pointed out.

While the party was making arrangements for the unanimous election of DMK members to the tax appellate committee of the Corporation, Mr. Saravanan inserted his candidates in the fray and they were defeated in the poll conducted in July last. Even after the council had given its nod for the execution of several development projects, these files were gathering dust in the Mayor’s Office as he was expecting “commission” from these projects, the councillors added.

“The Tirunelveli Corporation council headed by Mr. Saravanan has earned the public’s anger and the councillors cannot even visit their wards as he does not allow the execution of any development works. If the situation is allowed to continue, it will be tough for the councillors to face the voters during the electioneering work. Hence, the councillors have been pushed to move no confidence motion against him in the council meeting. Since such a drastic measure will tarnish the image of Mr. Stalin-led government, the Chief Minister should take due action against the Mayor,” the councillors appealed.

Of the 45 DMK councillors in the 55-member council including Mr. Saravanan, 44 members - 40 DMK members, 2 Congress councillors and the lone members of the CPI (M) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi - have signed the complaint. Six members including 5 DMK councillors and a Congress member have not signed the complaint. The council has four AIADMK members.

“Now, we’ve planned to take-up this issue again with Mr. Nehru and to submit a complaint with Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who is in-charge of Tirunelveli district to get rid-off him,” the warring members say.

