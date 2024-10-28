ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli Corporation Council meeting adjourns without discussion

Published - October 28, 2024 09:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Councillors at the Corporation Council meeting held in Tirunelveli on Monday : | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The monthly council meeting of Tirunelveli Corporation on Monday ended within 30 minutes without any discussion on civic issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor K. Ramakrishnan presided the meeting in the presence of Corporation Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra and other officials.

Even as the members rose up to make points, the Mayor said the Corporation proposed to install a life-size bronze statue of ‘Kalaignar’ M. Karunanidhi at the Corporation shopping complex. He also announced that the Corporation would write to the railway administration seeking stoppage of all trains at Melapalayam railway station as requested by Councillor S. Mohideen Abdul Khader.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation would retrieve lands belonging to the State that were encroached by private persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 35 resolutions were passed as accepted unanimously.

When some of the members wanted to discuss civic matters, the Mayor said the meeting was adjourned.

Speaking to media persons, the Councillors said that many roads in the city faced stray cattle menace. The Corporation had not taken any concrete measures. “We wanted to discuss about this in the meeting,” a DMK Councillor said.

Similarly, another member wanted to raise the issue of property tax collection, problems faced by road users due to widening works happening on multiple stretches in the city and smart city projects, among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US