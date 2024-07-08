Tirunelveli Corporation Council formally accepts Mayor’s resignation

Tirunelveli Corporation Council on Monday unanimously accepted the resignation of Mayor P.M. Saravanan, who recently decided to step down from the post citing “family issues”.

In the three-minute-long council meeting, all the 54 councillors accepted Mr. Saravanan’s resignation by thumping the desk when Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju, who chaired the meeting, informed them that the Mayor had tendered his resignation.

Ever since Mr. Saravanan became the Mayor after the DMK high command handpicked him for the post in 2022, he was virtually sitting on thorns with the councillors firm on getting their ‘share of benefits’.

Even though they allege that Mr. Saravanan was obstructing development works in their wards, the actual reason for the infighting was that he was not prepared for ‘sharing the benefits’ of being the Mayor. Hence, the DMK, which had won 44 of the 55 wards in the Corporation, was facing embarrassing situations during the council meetings.

When the councillors and the Mayor could not find a ‘solution’ to the issue, senior Ministers, including K.N. Nehru and Thangam Thennarasu, intervened to find a truce.

Even though the DMK high command suspended three of its councillors for spearheading the revolt, the trio had significant influence over other councillors who were paraded before the Ministers in Tiruchi, Chennai and Virudhunagar to air their grievance.

The councillors’ determination embarrassed the party high command which was forced to get resignation letter from Mr. Saravanan.

The councillors, who either revolted against Mr. Saravanan by levelling charges against his administration in council meetings or abstained from attending the meetings that forced the Commissioner to adjourn them for want of quorum on a couple of occasions, attended the special council meeting held on Monday to discuss the Mayor’s resignation.

When Mr. Raju formally informed that Mr. Saravanan had resigned from the post, it was welcomed by the councillors who thumped the desk for a minute.

The councillors met Mr. Raju at his chamber after the meeting. “We discussed the election of the new Mayor,” said one of the councillors. DMK councillors Gogila Vani, Kittu alias Ramakrishnan, former chairman of Thatchanallur zone P. Subramanian and a few more are in the race for the mayoral post, party sources said.

“As of now, Deputy Mayor (Mr. Raju) is Mayor (in-charge) as announced by the party high command. An emissary is likely to arrive here to hold talks with the councillors in a bid to elect the new Mayor,” said a senior DMK councillor.

