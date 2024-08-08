Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner inspects underground drainage work

Corporation Commissioner N. O. Sukhaputra inspected the ongoing underground drainage work in a few areas on Thursday.

When he inspected the underground drainage work between Tirunelveli Town Arch and Nainarkulam, Mr. Sukhaputra asked the contractor to complete at the earliest the work going on indefinitely along the busy road. He also asked the contractor to immediately start the work on laying the main underground drainage pipe near the Kurukkuthurai manned railway level crossing.

As the sanitary workers were cleaning the garbage near this manned level crossing, Mr. Sukhaputra, after checking their attendance register, interacted with them to understand their problems.

When the residents of Bharathi Street in Tirunelveli Town complained that they were not given the underground drainage connection, the Commissioner asked the contractor to give the connection if they had paid the prescribed fee.

Mr. Sukhapatra also inspected the drainage channels at VOC Street, South Mount Road, Devipuram and the adjoining areas. He asked his subordinates to lay drainage pipes from Kaatchi Mandapam to Kodeeswaran Nagar after getting permission from Department of Highways.

When he came to know that drinking water supply from the Ariyanayagipuram scheme was yet to be given to the residents of Handicrafts Artisans’ Street, Mr. Sukhaputra asked the Corporation and the TWAD Board officials to complete the remaining work in this area so that drinking water could be given to the residents at the earliest.

