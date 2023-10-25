Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner inspects Ramaiyanpatti garbage yard

October 25, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, who assumed office recently, inspected the urban civic body’s garbage yard at Ramaiyanpatti near here on Wednesday to understand the solid waste management practices put in place in the Corporation.

As the four zones of Tirunelveli Corporation – Thatchanallur, Palayamkottai, Melapalayam and Tirunelveli zones – generate around 170 tonnes of degradable and non-degradable waste everyday, the waste getting generated in the houses are collected at the doorsteps after the residents segregating the waste into degradable and non-degradable. While a portion of the degradable waste is being converted into manure in the micro compost centres established at various places within the Corporation limits, the remaining garbage, mostly non-degradable waste, is being taken to the garbage yard at Ramaiyanpatti.

After compacting the waste, it has been covered with polythene sheets to create a green mound over the compacted garbage in this sprawling garbage yard. The remaining waste getting heaped in a particular area also cause problems for several days whenever fire breaks out in the hundreds of tonnes of waste.

Similarly, the underground sewage is being treated in the open ponds for using the treated water for nourishing the greenery created here. When a portion of the treated water got mixed-up with the Tamirabharani water to cause nauseating conditions along the irrigation channel, the farmers objected to it. Hence, the Corporation is mulling over replacing the open pond system with modern sewage treatment practices to keep the environment clean.

