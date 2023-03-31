Tirunelveli Corporation brings down fiscal deficit drastically

March 31, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli Corporation’s Budget for 2023-24 fiscal, which has brought down its deficit from ₹19.65 crore last year to ₹24 lakh, has planned to implement a drinking water scheme at a cost of ₹400 crore and complete the third phase of the underground drainage (UGD) scheme in Palayamkottai and Melapalayam Zones.

The civic body plans to implement the ₹400-crore Murappanadu Drinking Water Scheme as the existing drinking water schemes cannot meet the demand of the growing population. Since the water being supplied from the 67-year-old Manappadaiveedu Drinking Water Scheme to Palayamkottai Zone is not sufficient, the new scheme will be implemented to supply water to the peripheral areas of Palayamkottai and Melapalayam Zones.

“While the demand is 70.51 million litres a day, the supply from 15 drinking water pumping stations is only 48 million litres. The ₹295-crore Ariyanayagipuram Combined Drinking Water Scheme, being executed for getting 50 million litres of water a day, will be commissioned shortly,” Mayor P.M. Saravanan said, adding 83,313 drinking water connections were functional in the Corporation and 60,000 more new connections would be given during this fiscal.

Damaged drinking water pipes to a total length of 80 km would be replaced on an outlay of ₹74 crore, he said, adding water meters would be fitted in all commercial drinking water connections. This would cover domestic drinking water connections after ensuring round-the-clock water supply to all houses.

On the much-delayed UGD scheme, the Mayor said 85% of Phase 2 of this work, which was being implemented in Thatchanallur Zone by L&T, had been completed.

“As another contractor firm, Simplex, withdrew from Phase 3 of the scheme in Palayamkottai and Melapalyam Zones, fresh tenders have been floated for identifying three new contractors. The work will be completed within one year from awarding the contract,” said Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy.

He said 54,000 UGD connections would be given during 2023–2024 and 43,500 connections in 2024–2025.

The capacity of Ramaiyanpatti sewage treatment plant would be increased to 58 million litres a day (MLD) from 24.20 MLD. “The 25 MLD recycled water will be supplied to manufacturing units in Gangaikondan SIPCOT Growth Centre,” Mr. Saravanan said.

The Corporation had proposed to improve 101-km-long roads at a cost of ₹44.78 crore. The Corporation had planned to establish smart classrooms in 10 more schools on an outlay of ₹8 crore. Around 2,000 streetlights and ornamental lights would be installed at a cost of ₹10 crore.

Of the 93 building works taken up at ₹8.44 crore, 39 projects were over while 31 works were being implemented and tenders had been floated for the others. The Corporation had proposed to generate ₹312.56 crore revenue against its proposed expenditure of ₹312.80 crore.

When 30 proposals were placed before the council meeting for approval during its extraordinary meeting held after the budget presentation, the councillors passed only 11 of them. Even before the meeting commenced, DMK councillor Ravindar collected signatures from others to suspend the 19 ‘controversial proposals’.