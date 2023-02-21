Tirunelveli Corporation begins work on two new roads to ensure easy entry

February 21, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation, which has started laying a new road to connect the four-lane national highway at Reddiyarpatti with Maharaja Nagar, has proposed to form another new road to connect Melapalayam and Pettai without entering Tirunelveli Town.

Both the roads will make it easier for the public to enter or exit from Maharaja Nagar and Melapalayam to take two important hassle-free roads leading to nearby towns.

Since residents of southern parts of Maharaja Nagar, ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ areas, Anbu Nagar, Perumalpuram and NGO Colony, have to take the narrow road traversing Thiyagaraja Nagar to reach the Kanniyakumari – Madurai four-lane national highway, the Corporation has started laying a new 80-feet-wide road to connect Maharaja Nagar and the four-lane near Reddiyarpatti via Jose Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Anbu Nagar.

“We’ve already started working on the road to connect Reddiyarpatti with Maharaja Nagar while the proposal to connect Melapalayam and Pettai is in the final stage. These two roads will make the entry and exit from Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli easier,” Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy told The Hindu.

The Corporation is in talks with the administration of Sarah Tucker College since a small portion of this college is being managed by the Tirunelveli CSI Diocese is needed for completing the Reddiyarpatti – Maharaja Nagar Road.

The second stretch under consideration will give relief for the Melapaalyam residents going to Pettai. Now, the Melapalayam residents have to take the Kurukkuthurai Road, experience the traffic snarls of Tirunelveli Town’s narrow roads before reaching Pettai.

The proposed new 80-feet road will connect Melapalayam and Pettai without entering Tirunelveli Town and it would be an easy affair for the residents of Melapalayam and people from southern parts of Palayamkottai.

“We’ve planned to start the work on this road in near future and complete it at the earliest,” the Commissioner said.