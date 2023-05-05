ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli Corporation bags ‘gold category’ for solid waste management practices

May 05, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirunelveli Corporation has bagged the ‘Gold Category’ of Skoch Award for having instituted the best solid waste management practices in the urban civic body through its ‘Thooimai’ mobile app and web application.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy will receive this award in New Delhi on May 28.

 The award-winning ‘Thooimai’ mobile and web application for Tirunelveli City Municipal Corporation has been launched as an attendance and work progress tracking solution for both sanitary officials and workers of the Corporation.

The solid waste management activities like taking attendance of the sanitary workers, Micro Compost Centers (MCC) updates where the degradable waste getting collected in Tirunelveli Corporation is being converted into manure, work progress updates, primary collection updates etc. are customized and included in the mobile application as options and made user-friendly for the sanitary officials to understand and act upon.

 It gives the ward-level activities and reporting in an effective way and the location tracking of such activities will be recorded, which results in a situation that has a proof of the work / activity being done in actual. This solution is implemented by doing geo-mapping / geo-fencing of ward boundaries, which will capture the location while the activities are being reported and submitted.

 “Timely work alerts and buzzers are triggered in the application and it is mandatory for the officials to update the work progress. The sense of accountability and attentiveness towards the work is being created among the officials, which results in the achievement of 100% attendance and to collect more amount of waste within a stipulated time,” Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said.

 The web interface of the application has a dashboard that updates the activities on real-time basis. Everything is reflected in numbers so that it gives a transparent understanding of whether work is being done or not and whether workers have attended or not.

 “After ‘Thooimai’ mobile app was launched, we can see the improvement in the productivity of the sanitary workers and carryout sanitary work in every part of the Corporation in effective manner,” the Commissioner said.

