Tirunelveli Collector wins two awards

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu has bagged two awards of Tamil Nadu government for having introduced web-based monitoring system in the district to avoid maternal death and rejuvenate the livelihood of Kaani Tribes of Papanasam by establishing a shop in Palayamkottai to sell organic products from the Western Ghats.

Mr. Vishnu prepared and launched in May last a web-based monitoring of antenatal and postnatal mothers’ health with standardised counselling and feedback system.

The portal, https://thaircarenellai.in/, was launched in connection with the one-year completion of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led government for the early identification and flagging of high-risk pregnancy mothers by leveraging digital solutions. It is a risk management framework to prevent avoidable maternal death and complications by seamless integration of the community, public health institutions, tertiary care specialists and the district administration.

This portal also integrates all government stakeholders – right from the village health nurses to tertiary care medical colleges – to identify, track and take care of pregnant mothers, especially high risk mothers who need intensive and sustained monitoring and super speciality medical care using the data obtained through continuous monitoring, counselling, medical care, maternal health condition, nutritious status of pregnant women even in a remote area.

This bilingual portal, the first of its kind information technology initiative in the country, is aimed at reducing maternal deaths using artificial intelligence tools, ensuring accountability at all levels for continuous monitoring of high-risk mothers. The system uses artificial intelligence counselling through online telephony, continuous monitoring mechanism among others to control the maternal mortality and to improve the maternal health.

After the registration of early antenatal mothers, this technology-driven portal categorises the mothers like normal, low risk, high risk etc. based on their medical conditions. Based on the health parameters and subsequent categorisation, continuous web-based monitoring is done and counselling given to the expectant mothers by the experts. If an expectant high-risk mother requires tertiary care through the medical college hospitals, it is done at the right time to ensure safe delivery of the baby.

Since the records about all expectant mothers are maintained online with separate login ids, the doctors from any part of the world can have access to these records to render proper and real-time medical care.

The high-risk mothers are categorized by the system based on the 50-plus risk factors including general illness, complications during past pregnancy and current pregnancy, all identified by the village health nurse, staff nurse, primary health care centres and the doctors. Upon registration of an expectant mother at the PICME system, Thai Care Nellai starts tracking the health performance of the mother.

Another major initiative taken by the Collector was to provide larger marketing space for the Kaani Tribal products that include honey, pepper, tapioca chips, cashew etc. Since the Kaani Tribes had to sell these products in their place in Papanasam hills to the visiting traders and the public, the earnings were very small.

After Mr. Vishnu created a shop in Palayamkottai exclusively for selling Kaani Tribal Products, the Kaani’s honey, pepper and cashew are selling like hotcakes with the new customers flooding this shop. Moreover, he also facilitated their efforts for getting organic certification for all these products that jacked-up the demand phenomenally.

Since the Kaanis cannot meet the demand for honey and pepper, the customers book in advance for these products.