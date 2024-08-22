Tirunelveli Collector visits villages during ‘Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril’ event

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inspected the ongoing development works in more than 30 villages in Cheranmahadevi taluk on Wednesday and Thursday during the ‘Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril’ event.

At Panchayat Union Primary School at Mela Seval on Wednesday, he checked the cleanliness of the kitchen and the quality of the lunch being prepared there for the students. While interacting with the teachers and the students for a while, he asked the children about their teachers, mode of commuting to the school, the food being served every day, etc.

At Govindaperi and Thiruvirunthaanpuli villages, he inspected the sites for constructing overhead tanks for streamlining drinking water supply and the construction of primary health centre at Karisalpatti, classroom building for Athalanallur panchayat union primary school and the anganvadi in the village.

During his inspection of the damaged bridge across Palayam Channel at Gopalasamudram, the Collector asked the officials to complete the reconstruction of the bridge which was washed away by the floods in December last, before the onset of northeast monsoon.

At the primary health centre at Karisalpatti, Mr. Karthikeyan, a medical doctor, had a brief chat with the waiting patients and checked the records and medicine stock.

Since a drinking water project being executed on an outlay of ₹605 crore for providing 831 rural habitations in six unions of Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly constituencies is going on, the Collector checked the works at Govindaperi and Thiruviruthanpuli where overhead tanks with the capacity of 20,000 litres each are under construction.

After inspecting the formation of playground at Thiruviruthanpuli, he appealed to the villagers to encourage the youngsters to register their names on https://sdat.tin.gov.in for participating in the ‘Chief Minister’s Sports Meet’ to exhibit their talents.

After checking the height and weight of the children of Athalanallur panchayat union primary school, the Collector inspected construction of a bridge connecting Mukkoodal and Harikeasavanallur and the Sub-Registrar Office building work at Mukkoodal and Veeravanallur.

He also inspected development works at Pattamadai, Mukkoodal, Karukurichi, Therkku Ariyanayagipuram, Pappakudi, Thiruppudaimarudhur, Mayilappapuram, Mela Seval, Gopalasamudram, Kabaliparai, Ulagankulam, Koonyioor, Karisalpatti, Venkatrengapuram, Puthukkudi, Vadakku Ariyanayagipuram, Thiruviruthanpuli, Therkku Veeravanallur, Malaiyankulam and Athalanallur.

As the 24-hour-long ‘Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril’ programme ended on Thursday, the Collector disbursed welfare measures worth ₹43.37 lakh to 353 beneficiaries at the mass contact event held at Veeravanallur near Cheranmahadevi.

“Since the government is extending subsidised loans for starting business ventures, the youth, especially the women, should make use of it to be employers,” Mr. Karthikeyan said.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi Arpit Jain, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Saravanan, Project Director of Mahalir Thittam Lakkuvan and senior officials accompanied the Collector during the inspections.

