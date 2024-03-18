Tirunelveli Collector tells owners of marriage halls, printing press to comply with model code

March 18, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday held talks with owners of marriage halls, pawn brokers, printers, and representatives of political parties here on Monday as the election Model Code of Conduct has come into force ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Since the political parties would hire the marriage halls for organizing party workers’ meeting, the Collector told them in clear terms that the marriage halls would be sealed if any model code of conduct was violated in these venues.

Mr. Karthikeyan said the marriage hall owners should share every day a copy of the registrations done for conducting the weddings and other functions in their marriage halls with the Returning Officers or the Assistant Returning Officers along with the invitations. The marriage halls should not be used for distribution of cash or gifts to voters while organising community feasts by political parties is strictly prohibited.

“Permission for conducting political meetings in marriage halls should be given only after the organisers submit the permission granted by the Returning Officer or the Assistant Returning Officer concerned for such meetings. If the meeting is allowed, the marriage hall owners should inform the Assistant Returning Officer or the flying squad. This expenditure will be added to the candidate’s electoral expenses. The politicians staying in the wedding halls should leave these places 48 hours ahead of polling,” the Collector said.

All posters and pamphlets should carry names and full address of the printing press. A copy of the poster or the pamphlet should be submitted with the District Electoral Officer for his nod. If the poster is printed in Chennai, the copy of the poster or pamphlet should be submitted with the Chief Electoral Officer within 3 days of printing for his permission for using it for electioneering.

If the Model Code of Conduct was violated, a case would be registered in the court besides including the cost involved in printing the posters or the pamphlets in the candidate’s expenses, Mr. Karthikeyan said.

In the all-party meeting held earlier, the Collector appealed to the representatives to cooperate with the district administration in ensuring a peaceful election.

“The candidates should strictly adhere to utmost decency during electioneering and on the day of polling. Permissions should be obtained in advance for electioneering, routes for election rallies, and releasing the posters or pamphlets. Electioneering through electronic media, including social media platforms, should have prior permission from the competent authorities. No place of worship can be used for electioneering and poll graffiti or poll banners in private properties without permission are strictly prohibited,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Tirunelveli Commissioner of Police Pa. Murthy, Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi Arpit Jain and Assistant Collector (Training) Kishan Kumar were present.

Dr. Karthikeyan inspected some of the polling stations in Alangulam Assembly segment on Sunday, which falls under the Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency. After checking the ramps in the polling stations, the Collector also personally inspected the toilet and drinking water facilities available in these places.

“We’ve got 319 polling booths in Alangulam Assembly constituency. Of this, 21 have been categorized as vulnerable and hence we’ll make due security arrangements in these places,” Dr. Karthikeyan said after the inspection.

