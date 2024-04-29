GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tirunelveli Collector reviews security arrangements at counting centre

A three-tier security arrangement is in place at the Government Engineering College which is the counting centre for the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency

April 29, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan is inspecting the CCTV footage at the counting centre at Government Engineering College in Palayamkottai on Monday.

Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan is inspecting the CCTV footage at the counting centre at Government Engineering College in Palayamkottai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday reviewed the three-tier security arrangements made in and around Tirunelveli Government College of Engineering where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) used in the just-concluded in Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency have been kept in strong rooms for the counting of votes on June 4.

 After the polling on April 19, the EVMs used in six Assembly constituencies of Ambasamudram, Alangulam, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram have been kept in the strongrooms of the Government Engineering College where three-tier security arrangements had been put in place. While the armed police guard the main entrance of the Government Engineering College and the passage leading to the strongrooms, the CCTV-fitted strongrooms are being guarded by heavily armed personnel round-the-clock.

Since the 20-minute-long blackout of CCTV cameras fitted in the strongrooms in Udhagamandalam where the EVMs used in The Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency have been kept triggered a hue and cry among the political parties, Dr. Karthikeyan, who pays surprise visits to the counting centre at odd hours, inspected the premises on Monday along with Pa. Moorthy, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City.

He checked the control room receiving the footages from the CCTVs fitted in the strongrooms and the recorded footages received from all CCTV cameras installed in and around the Government Engineering College premises.

The Collector asked the police officers deployed there to keep strict vigil around the counting centre till June 4.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetha and District Revenue Officer M. Suganya were present.

