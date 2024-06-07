GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirunelveli Collector inspects Sorimuthu Ayyanar temple ahead of Aadi Amavasai celebration

Published - June 07, 2024 05:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan inspecting the area around Arulmigu Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple in Tirunelveli district on Thursday.

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan inspecting the area around Arulmigu Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple in Tirunelveli district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan inspected the areas around the Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple inside the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve on Thursday evening as this shrine would attract thousands of devotees from the southern districts for the Aadi Amavasai festival to be celebrated in August .

 Since thousands of devotees gather at this temple for the celebrations resulting in pollution of the environment, the forest department was forced to clamp restrictions to conserve the tiger sanctuary last year. While the devotees were allowed to stay within the forest near the temple for ten days in the past, it was restricted to just three days last year. Temporary toilets were created to avoid open defecation and protect the Tamirabharani flowing near the temple.

 Moreover, vehicle movement including the operation of government buses beyond the Papanasam check-post was not allowed after 6 p.m. The devotees were asked to park their vehicles at Agasthiyarpatti and take the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses to reach the temple.

 When the ‘3-day stay’ restriction was introduced last year, the devotees revolted against it and it was later relaxed to 5 days, but with conditions. The celebrations went on well last year while the official machinery strictly implemented the restrictions.

 Hence, Dr. Karthikeyan visited Sorimuthu Ayyanar temple on Thursday evening along with the forest personnel to assess the arrangements to be made around the shrine for the Aadi amavasai festival.

 The Collector also inspected the ongoing foundation work for the construction of government hospital at Ambasamudram and the mechanism to be put in place for removing the clothes being discarded by the devotees taking bath in the Tamirabharani before offering prayers in Sri Papanasa Swami Temple.

