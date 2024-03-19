GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirunelveli Collector inspects counting centre

March 19, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan is inspecting the counting centre at Government Engineering College in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan is inspecting the counting centre at Government Engineering College in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector and Returning Officer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary Constituency K.P. Karthikeyan on Tuesday inspected the Tirunelveli Government Engineering College where the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

The votes of Tirunelveli Parliamentary Constituency comprising Alangulam, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri, and Radhapuram Assembly segments where election will be held on April 19, will be counted on June 4. After the polling, the EVMs used in the election will be brought to Government Engineering College, Tirunelveli, to be stored in strong rooms.

Hence, Mr. Karthikeyan, accompanied by Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao and Commissioner of Police Pa. Murthy, inspected the strong rooms, counting halls, and other security arrangements to be made at the Government Engineering College from April 19 to June 4.

While the strong rooms will be monitored round-the-clock through CCTV cameras from June 19 onwards, surveillance cameras will be installed in and around the counting centre besides erecting watch towers at vantage points to monitor the movements around the Government Engineering College campus.

