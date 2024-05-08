Tirunelveli Collector inspects annual safety audit of school vehicles

The mandatory annual safety audit of the school buses and vans, which would be conducted during the summer vacation before the start of the new academic year, commenced here on Wednesday.

As part of this exercise, 222 vehicles in Tirunelveli, 275 vehicles in Valliyoor and 109 vehicles in Ambasamudram areas were checked by the officials attached to the Department of Transport. The officials checked the emergency exit, functioning of CCTV cameras fitted in the vehicles, seats, first-aid kits, fire extinguishers, steps in the entry and exit points, sturdiness floor wooden planks etc.

Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan monitored the screening of the vehicles by the transport department officials. He also personally checked the smooth functioning of the emergency exits in good number vehicles.

During the briefing organized for the drivers of school vehicles and their assistants, the transport department officials warned them against consuming liquor and more importantly during their working hours.

“Since the parents have reposed their faith in you and send their children in your vehicle, you should strictly avoid liquor. If you are found under the influence of alcohol while discharging your duty, you will lose your driving license immediately and you will never get it back. In other words, you will lose your job for ever if you are found drunk. Moreover, you will have to fight legal battle also in the court for risking the lives of the children assigned to you,” the officials warned.

They were also exhorted to ensure regular maintenance of the vehicles and attend the faults, if any, immediately through the school managements. “The log books of the vehicles should be maintained properly and regularly by recording the technical malfunctions, if any, and the corrective measures taken with time and date,” the officials said.

They were also sensitized on using fire extinguishers by the fire and rescue services personnel and utilizing the services of ‘108 ambulance’ in case of emergency.

A team of doctors from Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital screened the drivers of these vehicles and their assistants.

Regional Transport Officer Chandrasekar, Assistant District Fire Officer Karthikeyan and Transport Inspectors were present.

