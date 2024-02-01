Tirunelveli Collector camps at Radhapuram as part of ‘Ungalai Thaedi Ungal Ooril’ programme

February 01, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, who camped at Radhapuram as part of ‘Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril’ programme announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, inspected ongoing development projects, government offices, primary health centres, schools, anganvadis, etc., on Thursday.

As the CM announced recently that the Collectors, along with senior officials, would camp in a taluk every month to review the performance of the officials in the taluk and meet the public to listen to their grievances besides inspecting the government offices there, Dr. Karthikeyan camped at Radhapuram taluk on Thursday.

When he inspected the ongoing construction of the bus-stand at Valliyoor at the cost of Rs. 12.13 crore, the Collector inquired about the reasons behind the work progressing at snail’s pace. While asking the officials to expedite the construction, Dr. Karthikeyan made it clear that any compromise on quality of construction would be viewed seriously.

On his way to Radhapuram, the Collector inspected the e-Seva Centre at Panagudi and the primary health centre there. During his visit to the PHC, Dr. Karthikeyan, a qualified medical doctor, interacted with the patients waiting there to ascertain the quality of treatment given to them. He also visited every section of the PHC such as out-patient section, in-patient section, pharmacy, lab etc. and checked the stocks of medicines.

Since the State Government has sanctioned a massive drinking water scheme for Radhapuram Assembly constituency, which is being executed on an outlay of Rs. 605 crore for the benefit of 831 habitations, the Collector reviewed the progress of the project and asked the TWAD Board officials to expedite the work.

When he entered the angavadi at Kaavalkinaru, it was a surprise to the workers there. After tasting the quality of food being prepared there, the Collector checked the height and weight of each child there.

In Pazhavoor also, Dr. Karthikeyan tasted the lunch being served to the students of Panchayat Union Primary School. He sat on the floor even as the children had their lunch and interacted with them to ascertain the quality of food being served to them. Without knowing the stature of the civil servant, the children casually interacted with Dr. Karthikeyan and answered his questions.

Before leaving Pazhavoor, the Collector checked the stocks in the ration shop there and the agriculture extension centre and the drinking water connection being given to 220 houses in the village.

The Collector had his lunch with the public in the common feast organized by Adi Dravida Welfare Department in a marriage hall at Radhapuram and visited Vijayapathi, a coastal hamlet.

During the review meeting held in the evening with the government officials, Dr. Karthikeyan reviewed the performance of each government department. The Collector stayed at Radhapuram and will continue his inspection on Friday morning also.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Assistant Collector (Training) Kishan Kumar, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, Suresh, and senior officials of all government departments have camped at Radhapuram.