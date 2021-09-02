Tirunelveli city police to act tough against COVID-19 protocol violators

With an anticipated ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 fast approaching and marginal rise in new cases being reported in several districts, Tirunelveli city police are all set to crack the whip against pandemic protocol violators.

“Since a sizeable population still does not wear masks and violates COVID-19 protocol, the city police have been instructed to act tough against the violators in a bid to curb possible spike in new cases ahead of the anticipated third wave,” Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, N.K. Senthamarai Kannan told reporters here on Thursday.

Despite repeated appeal to the public to wear mask and ensure physical distancing while coming out of their houses, the norms were being violated at will and a section of the people continued to show scant respect for COVID-19 protocol. Hence, tough action by the police would be taken against the violators while they visited public places.

The shops, while receiving their customers on their premises, should not allow any violation when they were purchasing. After checking the customers’ body temperature at the entrance, the shops should ensure that the customers wore masks and maintained physical distancing until they left their premises. Those who chose to turn a blind eye towards such violations, would be forced to close down their business establishments.

Of the 1,128 policemen in the city, 1,022 had been vaccinated and had conducted COVID-19 awareness programmes at 709 places so far.

Mr. Senthamarai Kannan appealed to traders, public organisations and residents’ welfare associations to ensure installation of CCTV cameras at the 200-odd ‘blind spots’ in the city to curb crimes and movement of criminals. “We are in need of a minimum 2,000 CCTV cameras in Tirunelveli city,” he said.

On rash driving by government and private buses within the city, he said he would soon have a meeting with transport officials and owners of private bus companies to tell them in clear terms that any violation of traffic regulation would land them and their personnel in trouble. Stopping buses at will at undesignated stops for dropping or taking commuters would also attract legal action, he warned.

“To check the traffic rule and road safety violations, three ‘bike marshals’ have been deployed in the city, who would be on the move,” said Mr. Senthamarai Kannan, adding that barricades would be put near FX Engineering College to ensure safe crossing of students and near Galaxy Hospital on North Bypass Road for the benefit of patients coming to the hospital.

The Commissioner of Police, in the presence of Deputy Commissioners of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar (Law and Order) and K. Suresh Kumar (Crime and Traffic), handed over mobile phones to six persons on Thursday, while owners of 51 mobile phones and a tablet, all worth about ₹6.90 lakh, had been informed of the recovery of their communication gadgets.

“During this year, we recovered 101 mobile phones worth about ₹11.85 lakh,” Mr. Senthamarai Kannan said.