Tirunelveli city police announce traffic diversion from Oct 18

Published - October 17, 2024 09:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

As the highways authorities have planned to carry out certain pipeline works, the Tirunelveli city traffic police have announced certain changes which would come into effect from October 18.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, traffic changes would be implemented on the Palayamkottai-Kolathur-Vilathikulam-Nagalapuram-Pandalkudi-Aruppukottai Road.

All vehicles coming from Tirunelveli-Palayamkottai Market-Seevalaperi Road shall take the Samadanapuram-Court-Rahmath Nagar Junction 60 feet road and Seevalaperi Road. Vehicles coming from Kakkan Nagar, shall take Palayamkottai Market-Shanthi Nagar Jn 60-ft Road-Court and proceed to Samadanapuram, the release added.

