Tirunelveli city, district police get new buildings

January 04, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated through videoconferencing various buildings for Tirunelveli City and Tirunelveli district police on Thursday.

Mr. Stalin inaugurated the police quarters, police stations and the integrated administrative buildings for the Tirunelveli City and Tirunelveli district Armed Reserve Police. Commissioner of Police C. Mageshwari inspected the buildings along with Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, Deputy Commissioners of Police Adharsh Pachera and G.S. Anita.

MATTER ENDS

ADVERTISEMENT

PAJS

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.