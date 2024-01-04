ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli city, district police get new buildings

January 04, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The AR Camp administrative office inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated through videoconferencing various buildings for Tirunelveli City and Tirunelveli district police on Thursday.

Mr. Stalin inaugurated the police quarters, police stations and the integrated administrative buildings for the Tirunelveli City and Tirunelveli district Armed Reserve Police. Commissioner of Police C. Mageshwari inspected the buildings along with Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, Deputy Commissioners of Police Adharsh Pachera and G.S. Anita.

MATTER ENDS

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

PAJS

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US