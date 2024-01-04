Tirunelveli city, district police get new buildings

January 04, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated through videoconferencing various buildings for Tirunelveli City and Tirunelveli district police on Thursday.

Mr. Stalin inaugurated the police quarters, police stations and the integrated administrative buildings for the Tirunelveli City and Tirunelveli district Armed Reserve Police. Commissioner of Police C. Mageshwari inspected the buildings along with Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, Deputy Commissioners of Police Adharsh Pachera and G.S. Anita.

