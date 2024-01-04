GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirunelveli city, district police get new buildings

January 04, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
The AR Camp administrative office inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference on Thursday.

The AR Camp administrative office inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated through videoconferencing various buildings for Tirunelveli City and Tirunelveli district police on Thursday.

Mr. Stalin inaugurated the police quarters, police stations and the integrated administrative buildings for the Tirunelveli City and Tirunelveli district Armed Reserve Police. Commissioner of Police C. Mageshwari inspected the buildings along with Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, Deputy Commissioners of Police Adharsh Pachera and G.S. Anita.

  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
